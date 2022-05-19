Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Short Interest Update

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 7,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avaya by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,594,000 after purchasing an additional 205,494 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avaya by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Avaya by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,354 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Avaya by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,860,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avaya by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 83,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVYA opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. Avaya has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

