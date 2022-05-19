Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $83.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $31.13 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.