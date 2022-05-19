Bancor Price Hits $1.39 on Major Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bancor coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00004572 BTC on major exchanges. Bancor has a market capitalization of $400.82 million and $19.19 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,304.18 or 0.99992398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00101945 BTC.

Bancor Coin Profile

Bancor is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 289,268,006 coins. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

