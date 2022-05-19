Bank of Montreal Can Buys 298,454 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,221,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of T-Mobile US worth $142,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,712,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 40,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $125.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

