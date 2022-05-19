Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,837 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $135,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,819,000 after buying an additional 55,644 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMP opened at $259.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.35 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.