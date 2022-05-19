Bank of Montreal Can Has $121 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,543 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Exelon were worth $121,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,565,000 after acquiring an additional 724,918 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after buying an additional 484,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 165,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.