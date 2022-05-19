Bank of Montreal Can Has $149.22 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 784,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.34% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $149,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.