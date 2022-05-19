Bank of Montreal Can Has $167.42 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,773,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,151 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.10% of Teck Resources worth $167,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECK. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

TECK stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

TECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

