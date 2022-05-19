Bank of Montreal Can Sells 495,202 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 495,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.98% of Carlisle Companies worth $126,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.86.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $246.36 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $178.73 and a 52-week high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

About Carlisle Companies (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.