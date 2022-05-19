Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Downgraded by Baader Bank to “Reduce”

Baader Bank lowered shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have CHF 2,300 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of CHF 2,350.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYCBF opened at $2,230.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,300.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,334.46. Barry Callebaut has a 12-month low of $2,194.25 and a 12-month high of $2,600.00.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

