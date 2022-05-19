Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Shares Down 2.7%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 121,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 193,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Belo Sun Mining from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 15.29, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$163.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.63.

In related news, Director Peter Wilson Tagliamonte sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$36,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,713,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,917,848.33.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile (TSE:BSX)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

