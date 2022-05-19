Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Position Cut by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 463,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Biohaven Pharmaceutical comprises about 5.9% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $63,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 29,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BHVN traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $141.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,781. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.10 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.24.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

