BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.43. 603,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76.

