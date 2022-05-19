Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.41-$6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Boot Barn also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.92.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.63. 2,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.53. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 161.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.