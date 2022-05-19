Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.54.

BRZE has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Braze stock traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $32.08. 702,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.98. Braze has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

