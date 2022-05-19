Brokerages Anticipate Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.94 Million

Brokerages predict that Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will post sales of $255.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.47.

In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $252,862.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 650,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,217.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Beargie acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $593,600 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.89. 687,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,877. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.43. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

