Brokerages Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. Certara reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $2,521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,352 shares of company stock worth $2,655,966 in the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $569,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.65. 693,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33. Certara has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

