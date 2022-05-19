Brokerages Expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Franklin Street Properties reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:FSP traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 607,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

