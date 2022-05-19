Brokerages Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Target Price at GBX 853.43

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 853.43 ($10.52).

RDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.36) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Redrow from GBX 811 ($10.00) to GBX 784 ($9.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.36) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Redrow from GBX 890 ($10.97) to GBX 710 ($8.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.08) to GBX 1,000 ($12.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of Redrow stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 503.50 ($6.21). 432,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 531.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 599.30. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 489.60 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.17).

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £3,960.19 ($4,881.89).

About Redrow (Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.