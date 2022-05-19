Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target at $55.00

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of TRRSF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

