Brokerages Set Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Price Target at $10.06

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UP shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE UP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,079. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

