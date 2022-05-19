Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $472,000 Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Rambus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Rambus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $33.75.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $239,721.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,550.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,487 shares of company stock worth $4,605,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

About Rambus (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.