Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $357,000 in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GoPro by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 238,539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoPro by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GoPro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $297,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $32,873.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,576 shares of company stock worth $2,459,582. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GPRO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $6.79 on Thursday. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

