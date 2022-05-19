Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,733,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,731,000 after acquiring an additional 570,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,736,000 after buying an additional 534,349 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after buying an additional 5,229,770 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,351,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,809 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. B. Riley cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.62.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

