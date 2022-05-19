Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 232,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 61,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.76. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $45.87.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

