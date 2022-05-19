Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Trading Down 0.5%

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.17). Approximately 354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.18).

The firm has a market cap of £174.80 million and a P/E ratio of -14.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.85.

Get Castelnau Group alerts:

About Castelnau Group (LON:CGL)

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. It holds investments in private companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castelnau Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castelnau Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.