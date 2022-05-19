Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $131.00. The company traded as low as $104.00 and last traded at $105.65, with a volume of 8565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.84.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.09.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,959,000 after purchasing an additional 53,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 308,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 41.20%.
About Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
