Centrifuge Market Capitalization Achieves $65.00 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000908 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $65.00 million and approximately $271,531.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 53.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4,615.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.32 or 0.00791754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00467621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033625 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,384.22 or 1.67581410 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008916 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 242,852,445 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

