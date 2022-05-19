Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPSC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 111.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 58,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 429.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 166,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

IPSC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.40. 93,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.57 and a current ratio of 14.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $494.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. Century Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

