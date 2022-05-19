China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

NYSE CEA traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. 13,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.09. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.