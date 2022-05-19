Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 192,342 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 953,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,342 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $73,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,037,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,248,942. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.56. The stock has a market cap of $232.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

