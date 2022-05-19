Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 450,709 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,709 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $56,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,182,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,521,195. The stock has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

