Cibc World Markets Corp Has $37.19 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 515,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 279,217 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $37,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COP traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $104.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,738,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,623,073. The firm has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.70. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $108.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

