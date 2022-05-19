Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,320,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,952 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $225,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,999,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $173.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,783,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914,602. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $457.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

