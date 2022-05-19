Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 214,303 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 214,303 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $51,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.77. 2,414,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.16. The company has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

