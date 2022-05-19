Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 291,450 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $16,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

