Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 615,971 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Russia ETF were worth $14,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in VanEck Russia ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000.

Shares of RSX stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. VanEck Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

