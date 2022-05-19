Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,736 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.71.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $221.52 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $282.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.69.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

