Citigroup Inc. Has $13.39 Million Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 145.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,263 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

