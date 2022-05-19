Citigroup Inc. Has $15.13 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of AmerisourceBergen worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABC stock opened at $151.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

