Citigroup Inc. Has $15.97 Million Stock Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 274.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,013,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 742,430 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $15,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,619,000 after acquiring an additional 151,148 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,044,000 after purchasing an additional 519,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,874,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,450,000 after purchasing an additional 276,567 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,318,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,948,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after purchasing an additional 439,087 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $5.13 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.94% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

