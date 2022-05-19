Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Exact Sciences worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.77.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.11.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 5,188 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $358,231.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,096,590.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,328. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

