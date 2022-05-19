Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $14,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.71. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 5.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XPEV shares. CLSA assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

