Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,332 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.39% of Spectrum Brands worth $16,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $242,978,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,015,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,808,000 after purchasing an additional 70,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,531,000 after purchasing an additional 80,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,330,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,253,000 after purchasing an additional 98,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after purchasing an additional 284,741 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $85.06 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.20). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.02%.

Several research firms have commented on SPB. TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.