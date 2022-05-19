Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,944 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cincinnati Financial worth $15,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,278,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Shares of CINF opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.51. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

