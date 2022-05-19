Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,101 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Allegion worth $14,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Allegion by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

ALLE opened at $109.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.72. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

