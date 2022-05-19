Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,149,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,894 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,229 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 187.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,362,000 after purchasing an additional 130,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

