Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 327,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $63,387.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $129,822.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,925.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,473 shares of company stock worth $320,005. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.98. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $44.73.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

