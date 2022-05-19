Collateral Pay Price Down 6.4% This Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $120,497.79 and $1,394.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.14 or 0.00591648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00431095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00033403 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,760.51 or 1.56865964 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008606 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

