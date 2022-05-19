Color Platform Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 95.9% higher against the dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $534,604.85 and $245.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,176.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.05 or 0.00649667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00167844 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015989 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

